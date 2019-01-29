Super Bowl 2019 tickets are still available, but they'll set you back at least $2,720

Tickets to the 2019 Super Bowl are still available, assuming you're willing to part with $2,720 to sit in the upper end zone section. That's the price of the cheapest tickets to Super Bowl LIII on StubHub as of January 29.

There are currently 2,800 tickets available to see the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta this Sunday, according to data from StubHub, the authorized reseller for the NFL. The average price of a Super Bowl ticket is now $4,636 on StubHub.

"With five days remaining until the game, this is when we see some of the most interesting spikes in demand. While get-in prices are holding steady at about $2,700, we encourage fans to set Price Alerts because that number could change quickly over the next few days, especially given the increase in local buyers in Georgia," said Scott Jablonski, General Manager for the NFL Business for StubHub, in an email to CBS News.

The least expensive ticket sold to the 2019 Super Bowl on StubHub was for $2,000 for a ticket in the stadium's upper corner section. The most expensive ticket sold was $20,000 for a spot in the SunTrust Club section.

Football fans from Georgia are buying Super Bowl tickets at a faster clip, according to Jablonski. Georgians have accounted for 9 percent of all tickets sold to the 2019 Super Bowl.

"Similar to what we saw for the College Football Championships, local buyers in Georgia are getting excited about the opportunity to see a bucket-list event in their backyard," said Jablonski in a statement. "There's been a rapid uptick on StubHub in purchases from the geographies near Atlanta and an early indication that the increase may be significant enough to drive up prices if demand remains at this rate."

Fans from Massachusetts, home of the Patriots' Gillette Stadium, have purchased more tickets than fans from any other state, accounting for 17 percent of all tickets sold so far, according to StubHub data. Meanwhile fans from California, home of the Rams, have bought the second-most, 12 percent of all tickets sold, according to StubHub.

If you're not lucky enough to snag a ticket, you can watch the big game on CBS or live stream on CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 3.