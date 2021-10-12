Live

With "Sunday Morning" preempted Oct. 17 for NFL football from London, here is some counterprogramming

By David Morgan

/ CBS News

On October 17 "Sunday Morning" broadcast will be preempted, so that CBS Sports can bring you live NFL football from London, when the Miami Dolphins meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Play begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.

For counterprogramming, here are some "Sunday Morning" archive highlights for the non-football fan. Be sure to subscribe to the CBS Sunday Morning YouTube Channel for more highlights!

"Sunday Morning" returns to the air October 24.

For fans of cats:

Island-Hopping: The Lanai Cat Sanctuary by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of dogs:

Stray dogs become celebrities in Fort Worth by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of genealogy:

The flourishing business of building family trees by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of hydrangeas:

Nurturing the magic of hydrangeas by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of cars:

Cars to make you swoon by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of hats:

Hats off to the beret! by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of plastic food:

Plastic, please: Food displays almost good enough to eat by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of real food:

Becoming chefs at the Culinary Institute of America by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of horses:

From 1990: Rescuing horses for adoption by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of scrapbooking:

The love in scrapbooking by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of marbles:

Playing with marbles by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of scuba diving:

On The Trail: Biscayne National Park by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of bookstores: 

Independent booksellers write a new chapter during COVID-19 by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of Lego:

Re-making Lego by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of beards:

By a whisker: The sport of bearding by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of Monty Python:

John Cleese on becoming a comedic legend the hard way by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of photography:

How a wedding photographer captures special moments by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of proposal videos: 

Ready to pop the question? Hire a proposal professional by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of dead presidents:

Judging presidents, past and present by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of K-Pop:

BTS rehearses choreography of "Boy With Luv" by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of rock guitar:

Don Felder plays "Hotel California" at the Met by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of social media:

A medieval Italian castle, now a TikTok star by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of hunting down Nazis:

The capture and trial of Adolf Eichmann by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of glass blowing:

The art of Murano glass by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of cave art:

Cave-digging artist finds inspiration underground by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of ballet:

"Nutcracker" ballerinas' most important accessory: Pointe shoes by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of ceramics:

Portugal's sensational ceramic tiles by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of observation decks:

View from the top by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of architecture and design:

Designing here and there by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of abstract expressionism:

From 1984: Abstract expressionist Helen Frankenthaler by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of yoga (with goats):

Goat Yoga, the latest craze by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of preserves:

Martha Stewart on making your own jam by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of birds:

Artist David Sibley: For the birds by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of bourbon:

From 2008: Distilling the secrets of Kentucky bourbon by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of ice cream: 

Hooray for Ice cream! by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

For fans of Keith Richards:

Keith Richards: "I was the most likely to die" by CBS Sunday Morning on YouTube

