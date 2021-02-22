"Sunday Morning" Matinee: The Gatherers

Days after Broadway theatres went dark and cities shuttered last March, "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical's" Tony-nominated Daniel J. Watts (Ike Turner) sat down to write a tribute to those who gather. A year later—amidst a renewed racial reckoning and a pandemic that continues to evolve our public and private selves—his words ring truer than ever. Created by the cast of "Tina – The Tina Turner Musical" for Black History Month, click the following video to watch the company perform Watts' poem "The Gatherers" and honor the essential people in their lives, onstage and off.

