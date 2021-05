Filmmaker Kate Duhamel created this musical tribute to Col. Gail Halvorsen, the American pilot (now 100 years old) who participated in the 1948-49 Berlin Airlift which helped feed West Berlin residents during the Cold War.

Grammy-winner Ledisi sings Bart Howard's classic, "Fly Me to the Moon," accompanied by dancers from LINES Ballet and San Francisco Ballet, attired in bomber pilot jackets.

