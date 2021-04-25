"Sunday Morning" Matinee: "Breathe"

"Hamilton" star Daniel Yearwood performs the song "Together We Can," from the new musical "Breathe," which dramatizes the effects of the COVID pandemic on five couples.

Written by novelist Jodi Picoult and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, the show premieres virtually May 14 on the streaming service Overture+, and features such Broadway artists as Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell and Denée Benton.

The production, under the direction of Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun ("Newsies"), was filmed in March at the 92 Street Y's Kaufmann Concert Hall.

A cast recording will also be released by Broadway Records.

