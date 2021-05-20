From life in a castle to a 3D-printed house, "Sunday Morning" brings you a special broadcast, "At Home," on May 23

The COVID-19 pandemic shifted many people's thoughts about their homes, from where they live to how they live. "CBS Sunday Morning" takes a global look at the pleasures, promise and possibilities of home in a special "At Home" edition, to be broadcast May 23.

Anchored by Jane Pauley from the historic Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., "Sunday Morning" explores life in a castle, home design, unique ways of living, what hometown means, and much more.

Host Jane Pauley at the historic Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., setting of the special "Sunday Morning" broadcast, "At Home." CBS News

David Pogue reports on how the pandemic has led to a shift in where we work and live, driving up home prices along the way; Seth Doane visits an Italian castle made famous on social media during the pandemic; and Martha Teichner talks with Ben and Erin Napier, stars of HGTV's "Home Town," who share their thoughts on what home means.

Pauley will give viewers a tour of the Lyndhurst Mansion, built in 1838. Ben Tracy looks at how designers are using 3D printers to build new homes, and entire neighborhoods. Lee Cowan reports from remote Whittier, Alaska, where the entire town is contained in one building.

Serena Altschul explores the boom in tag sales as folks clean out their homes; and Kelefa Sanneh looks at homelessness through the eyes of those who live on the street in Aurora, Colo., and beyond.

Additionally, Mark Phillips visits the Museum of the Home in London; Martha Stewart offers tips in how to organize our homes; and Anthony Mason, co-host of "CBS This Morning," talks with Crosby, Stills and Nash, the legendary rock band who wrote the 1970 hit, "Our House." Plus, Mo Rocca looks back at the legacy of pioneering home and consumer goods designer Alexander Girard.

The Emmy Award-winning "Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

