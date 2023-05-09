Sum 41 says it's disbanding after 27 years together

Members of the band Sum 41 have announced they're breaking up after 27 years together, saying they are "excited for what they future will bring for each of us."

In a statement posted to Twitter, the punk rock band said Monday they will be disbanding and are grateful for the nearly three decades of support.

"We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way," the band said.

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during The Does This Look All Killer No Filler Tour at Alexandra Palace on October 21, 2022 in London, England. Burak Cingi

The band, which consists of frontman Deryck Whibley, lead guitarist Dave Baksh, bassist Jason McCaslin, guitarist Tom Thacker and drummer Frank Zummo, said they will continue their upcoming tour dates and release their final album, "Heaven :x: Hell." They will also launch a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate the release.

Sum 41 formed in 1996 in Ajax, Ontario and went on to have commercial success in the early 2000s, with hits such as "Fat Lip," "In Too Deep" and "Motivation." The band was nominated for a Grammy Award for best hard rock/metal performance for "Blood in My Eyes" in 2012. They were also nominated for seven Juno Awards – Canada's top music honor – and won three of them.

"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41," the band said Monday.