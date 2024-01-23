Rauw Alejandro, Peso Pluma, Maluma headline Sueños 2024, Chicago's Latino music festival

CHICAGO (CBS) – Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, and Young Miko were among the artists announced as performers for this year's Sueños, Chicago's Latino music festival in May.

The two-day festival will take place May 25-26 in Grant Park. Passes will go on sale this Thursday at noon.

Here is the full lineup list:

Saturday, May 25

Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, Bizarrap, Rels B, Xavi, Alvaro Diaz, Latin Mafia, Elena Rose, Sorry Papi, DJ Miriam, and Red Bull Batalla.

Sunday May, 26

Peso Pluma, Maluma, Mora, Jowell y Randy, Manuel Turizo, Gabito Ballesteros, Bad Gyal, Alexis y Fido, Dani Flow, Delilah, DJ Fredy Fresco, Dynamiq.

There will also be a special Saturday performance by Ivan Cornejo.

Besides the musical acts, there will also be dozens of bars, local Latin food vendors, new "experiential activations" and much more, according to the festival website.

Two-day general admission tickets will be sold starting at $310, with VIP tickets going for $660 and top-tier tickets going for $1,880.

For more information and to join the waitlist for tickets, visit SuenosMusicFestival.com.