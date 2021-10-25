Sudan coup sees military commanders detain civilian leaders and declare full power

A Sudanese protester draped with the national flag flashes the victory sign next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, October 25, 2021, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government. AFP via Getty

Cairo — Sudan's interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok and many of the country's other civilian leaders were detained on Monday as a military coup unfolded in the northeast African nation. The country's information ministry said Hamdok and the others were detained after he refused to take part in the coup by military commanders, with whom he and other politicians had shared power for just over two years as part of a transition to democracy after decades of authoritarian rule.

The military head of the shared army-civilian transitional Sovereign Council, which had governed Sudan since August 2019 under a power-sharing agreement, took to the airwaves of the country's national broadcaster later on Monday to confirm that the military had seized control.

General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan said in the televised remarks that the Sovereign Council had been dissolved along with the country's civilian cabinet, and he declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan attends a military graduation ceremony of special forces, in Khartoum, Sudan on September 22, 2021. Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency/Getty

It was unclear how much support the commanders might have among Sudan's people, but there were early signs of unrest on the streets. A Sudanese doctors association said at least 12 protesters were injured with gunshot wounds after crossing a barbed wire barrier on the road leading to the army's headquarters in Khartoum.

Al-Burhan said a new government of technocrats would be put in place to take over the political transition until elections in 2023. The army general put all these measures under the umbrella of "rectifying the course of the revolution."

Earlier, the information ministry said military forces had detained a number of senior Sudanese government figures as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter the apparent coup. The call was heeded, and civilians set up road blocks with burning tires in the capital city of Khartoum to protest the detention of the political leaders by the military.

Special Envoy Feltman: The US is deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government. This would contravene the Constitutional Declaration and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is utterly unacceptable. (1/2) — Bureau of African Affairs (@AsstSecStateAF) October 25, 2021

The apparent full military takeover would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests more than two years ago. Sudan has been run for several years by a civilian-military transitional government.

The Reuters news agency cited sources as saying soldiers had arrested most cabinet members and many pro-government party leaders.

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was "deeply alarmed" over the reports of the military takeover, adding that it puts U.S. assistance "at risk." Feltman's reaction, the first from the Biden administration, was posted on the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs Twitter page.

In Berlin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued a statement calling the news "troubling."

"The coup must be brought to an end and the will of the Sudanese people must be respected," said Maas.

Sudan's information ministry said the internet had been cut off and military forces had closed key bridges. The country's state-run news channel played patriotic traditional music and showed scenes of the Nile River before Gen. al-Burhan appeared to give his remarks.

Monday's arrests cam after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan's civilian and military leaders.

Sudanese protesters jump over a roadblock made of bricks and burning tires as they rally on 60th Street in the capital Khartoum to denounce overnight detentions by the army of government members, October 25, 2021. AFP via Getty

A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more-conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled al-Bashir. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations.

Under Hamdok and the transitional council, Sudan has slowly emerged from years of international pariah status under al-Bashir. The country was removed from the United States' state supporter of terror list in 2020, opening the door for badly needed international loans and investment. The country's economy has struggled with the shock of a number economic reforms called for by international lending institutions.

In addition to the remark from Feltman and the U.S., the United Nations and the Arab League also voiced "deep concern" over the military's apparent bid to wrest full control from the transitional council in Sudan on Monday.

There have been previous military coups in Sudan since it gained its independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956. Al-Bashir came to power in a 1989 military coup that removed the country's last elected government.

Sudanese transitional government Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during a Reuters interview in Khartoum in August 2019. Reuters

Monday's arrests of Hamdok and the cabinet members followed meetings Feltman had with Sudanese military and civilian leaders Saturday and Sunday in efforts to resolve the dispute. Sudan's state news website highlighted the meetings with military officials.

The Sudanese Communist Party called on workers to go on strike and for mass civil disobedience after what it described as a "full military coup" orchestrated by the Sovereign Council's head al-Burhan.

CBS News' Khaled Wassef in London contributed to this report.