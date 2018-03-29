High school rifle team gets thousands in donations after board refuses NRA grant

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania high school rifle team has received thousands of dollars in donations since the school board refused a grant from the National Rifle Association, officials say. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that businesses unhappy with the decision by the Stroudsburg Area School Board raised $6,750 and turned it over to the district Wednesday for the Stroudsburg High School rifle team.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign that Democratic state Rep. Maureen Madden started Monday night reached more than $10,000 by Thursday morning -- well beyond its $4,730 goal, the amount of the NRA grant. The school board voted 6-2 Monday against accepting the NRA grant, which was intended to replace outdated equipment.

"Whether or not you agree with their decision I believe most of us support the rifle team," the GoFundMe campaign reads. "Their equipment is in excess of forty years old and it's time for an upgrade to enable them to compete at the highest level."

"Let us put our political ideology aside and come together as a community in support of our rifle team," it says.

Before the school board vote on Monday, one school director had called the NRA grant "dirty money," drawing applause from parents, The Morning Call reported.