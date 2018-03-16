Stormy Daniels physically threatened, her lawyer says

Stormy Daniels' lawyer claims she was physically threatened by someone. The adult film actress' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Friday that someone physically threatened his client — but he declined to reveal who allegedly threatened her.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Mr. Trump and Mr. Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen in an attempt to dissolve their non-disclosure agreement. Clifford claims the pact is invalid because Mr. Trump didn't provide his signature in a 2016 hush agreement.

A hearing for the lawsuit has been set for July 12 in Los Angeles.

The Stormy Daniels saga continues to plague a White House that would much rather not take questions about the story during daily White House briefings. The White House has denied the alleged 2006 affair.

In February, Cohen admitted to paying $130,000 of his own funds to Clifford in 2016, claiming the Trump Organization had nothing to do with it. But Cohen using a Trump Organization email to arrange the negotiations for the NDA.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Stormy Daniels' lawyer said she was physically threatened by someone representing Donald Trump. But her lawyer only said that she had been physically threatened. The story has been updated to reflect this.