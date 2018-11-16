Stormy Daniels says she'll fire Michael Avenatti if domestic abuse allegations are true

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claims she had an affair with President Trump, said she will be seeking new legal representation if the domestic violence allegations against her attorney Michael Avenatti are true.

"If the allegations turn out to be true, then I will definitely be seeking new representation, because I cannot condone or support someone who is abusive," Daniels said during an event at the Oxford Union in Britain.

Avenatti was booked Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of domestic violence, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He denied the allegations, telling reporters, "I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women's rights my entire career and I'm gonna continue to be an advocate. I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing."

In a statement issued through his law firm, he slammed the allegation as "completely bogus" and intended to harm his reputation.

Referencing the arrest at the Oxford event, Daniels said "that right now they are just allegations, and I'm going to reserve judgment and I hope that everyone does, because, trust me, I know what it feels like to be on the other end of that. Until all the details are discovered. As a matter of fact, some of the stuff that was already on TMZ has turned out to be completely false."

TMZ first reported Avenatti's arrest, and initially said the alleged incident involved Avenatti's estranged wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti. However, her attorneys issued a statement denying she was involved, and TMZ issued a correction. "This article is not true as it pertains to my client. Ms. Storie-Avenatti was not subject to any such incident." Avenatti and his wife filed for divorce in 2017.

Daniels also commented on her lawyer's recent moves to run for president in 2020 against Mr. Trump. "I'm sure Michael's not going to like this, but until I know all of the candidates and their platforms, I will not endorse anyone. But I am open minded. "

The Vermont Democratic Party canceled events planned for Friday and Saturday, where Avenatti was scheduled to speak, and is refunding ticket sales.