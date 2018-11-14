Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels and a prominent Trump critic, has been arrested for domestic violence, according to a law enforcement source. The source told CBS News Avenatti is in custody but has not yet been charged.

TMZ first reported Avenatti's arrest for allegedly hitting his estranged wife, from whom he filed for divorce in 2017. Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ also said in its report that Avenatti screamed repeatedly, "She hit me first," and added, "This is bulls***."

Avenatti has become a fixture on cable news and is exploring a bid for president in 2020. He rose to fame as the attorney for Daniels, who was allegedly paid off to keep quiet about an affair with President Trump.

Avenatti is also the lawyer for Julie Swetnick, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that took place decades ago. Avenatti was blamed by some Democrats for Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Senate when Swetnick walked back some of her accusations.

Avenatti has been referred to the FBI for an investigation into his and Swetnick's claims.