Stormy Daniels reaches $450,000 settlement over Ohio strip club arrest

Columbus, Ohio — The city of Columbus, Ohio, has reached a $450,000 settlement with Stormy Daniels over the porn actress' arrest at a strip club last year. Her federal defamation lawsuit against several police officers alleged officers conspired to retaliate against her over her claims that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president.

City attorney's office spokeswoman Meredith Tucker said the agreement was reached after mediation Friday with all parties agreeing the figure was fair "given the facts and circumstances involved." A message was left with an attorney for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Daniels was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.

An internal police review determined her arrest was improper but not planned in advance or politically motivated.

First published on September 27, 2019 / 3:21 PM

