Ireland, western U.K. hit by record winds as Storm Éowyn shuts down transport, leaves thousands without power

London — Record winds battered Ireland, Northern Ireland and parts of the mainland U.K. on Friday, with the severe gales expected to spread across the region, including the full width of Scotland, as the isles bore the brunt of Storm Éowyn.

Met Éireann, the Republic of Ireland's national meteorological service, said the country was being buffeted by wind gusts of up to 114 mph in County Galway — the highest ever recorded on the island.

The Republic of Ireland was under a "Red Warning" from its meteorological body— meaning the public was warned that the storm was "extremely destructive and dangerous."

Waves crash onto the shore in Bantry Bay, on the southwest coast of Ireland, on Jan. 24, 2025, as storm Eowyn brings winds over 100 mph to the U.K. and Ireland. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

ESB Networks, the government-run body responsible for most of Ireland's electrical grid, said Friday morning that over 715,000 homes, farms and businesses had been left without power as a result of the storm. More power outages were expected throughout Friday, ESB said.

More than 230 flights scheduled to depart or arrive at Dublin Airport were cancelled Friday morning as a result of the severe weather, and all public transport was suspended across Ireland as government officials warned the public to remain indoors.

A fallen tree brought down during Storm Eowyn blocks the road on January 24, 2025 in Holywood, near Belfast, Northern Ireland. Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

The U.K.'s Met Office said Friday that similar red warning notices were in place in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Gusts over 90 mph were recorded in Northern Ireland and parts of northern Wales Friday morning as Storm Éowyn shifted toward the United Kingdom. Many trains and other public transport options were locked down in the northern U.K. and there were initial reports of some wind damage to trees and buildings.

"Storm Éowyn is now bringing very strong winds to parts of the U.K. There is potential for gusts of 100 mph in exposed locations within the Red Warning area," Chief U.K. Meteorologist Jason Kelly said in a statement Friday. "Anyone in these Red and Amber warning areas should listen to advice from local responders and keep up to date with weather warnings for their area."

The most severe red warnings in the U.K., indicating a possible threat to life, covered Northern Ireland and the far north of England and south and central Scotland, but the amber warning area, which indicates likely disruption to travel and a possible risk of flying debris, covered a much wider area, extending south to Manchester and Liverpool.