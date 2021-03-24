Some Social Security recipients say they're desperate for latest stimulus checks

IRS officials have touted the agency's delivery of the latest round of stimulus checks as reaching eligible Americans in "record time." Yet some Social Security recipients in urgent need of financial assistance say they're still waiting for the emergency relief payment.

"I'm having to put off everything — utility bills, cable. I had to be late on rent," Mark Stevens, 65, of Pensacola, Florida, told CBS MoneyWatch.

Stevens took notice when the IRS on March 12 said that a payment date for Social Security recipients would be announced "shortly," and he expected his stimulus money to arrive quickly given that the second relief payment approved by lawmakers in late December had arrived within two days of the law authorizing it. No such luck.

"To me, 'shortly' is two to three days, not two weeks," Stevens said, noting that he has only $600 in his bank account. "People in my situation are feeling lied to."

The IRS hasn't specified when Social Security recipients and other federal aid beneficiaries might get their stimulus checks, which amount to $1,400 for each eligible adult and dependent. But given that many get their federal payments through direct deposit to their bank account, they are perplexed over why it's taking the tax agency more time to deliver the checks to them than to others. So far, the IRS has deposited more than 90 million payments in people's accounts or mailed checks and pre-paid debit cards.

Lawmakers "alarmed" by delay

The delay in delivering stimulus payments to Social Security recipients and others on government assistance has drawn attention from lawmakers. On Monday, members of the House Ways & Means Committee wrote to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig and Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew M. Saul to express concern and demand an update on the delivery of checks to these groups by Friday.

"We were alarmed to learn recently that most [Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement Board and Veterans] beneficiaries who are not required to file a tax return have not yet received their payments and that the IRS is unable to provide an expected timeline for these payments," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

They added, "Some of our most vulnerable seniors and persons with disabilities, including veterans who served our country with honor, are unable to pay for basic necessities while they wait for their overdue payments."

The IRS said Monday it will deliver another batch of checks on March 24, although many of them will be paper checks or pre-paid debit cards that will be mailed to recipients. It's possible that some Social Security recipients will be part of that round or subsequent rounds of payment. The IRS didn't respond to requests for comment about the delays for some recipients of Social Security and other programs.

The IRS has prioritized delivering the checks to people who have either filed their 2020 or 2019 tax returns, as well as those who used the "Non-Filers" website that the agency operated last year.

Trouble getting answers

Part of the frustration felt by Stevens and others is difficulty they report getting information from the IRS' "Get My Payment" website. Stevens, who said he didn't use the "Non-Filers" website last year, said he has received a "Payment status not available" message,

That can mean a couple of things. It may indicate the tax agency either hasn't processed a person's payment or that people aren't eligible for a stimulus payment, the IRS has noted.

Among those experiencing problems is Sydney Chandler of Los Angeles, who has been helping her disabled cousin track his stimulus check. So far, she said he hasn't received it and is getting the same "Payment status not available" response from the IRS website.

"What was infuriating to me and lots of people out there was the fact that the IRS already had their direct deposit information," Chandler said. "You can't get an an answer out of the IRS or out of the Social Security Administration."