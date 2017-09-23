Stevie Wonder takes "a knee for America" at NYC concert

NEW YORK -- Stevie Wonder knelt on stage during the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York City's Central Park, saying he is "taking a knee for America."

Wonder asked for people to "stand down bigotry" and "condemn sexism" before kneeling down with his son, Kwane Morris.

"But not just one knee -- both knees!" Wonder said. "Both knees and prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world."

SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS

Wonder's statement came one day after President Trump said athletes who "disrepect our flag" should be "fired." Athletes in the NFL and NBA criticized Mr. Trump's remarks, as did NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL team owners.

Wonder performed a medley of "Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours," "Higher Ground" and "Overjoyed," according to Deadline.