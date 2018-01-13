LAPD investigates sexual assault claim against Steven Seagal

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a sexual assault claim against Steven Seagal, a public information officer at the department told CBS News. The incident allegedly occurred in 2005.

The spokesperson did not provide any other information on the case, but confirmation about the investigation comes after several women accused Seagal of sexual assault and rape.

A representative for Seagal did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

Several actresses including Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Rae Dawn Chong have accused Seagal of misconduct in recent weeks. McCarthy has claimed that Seagal asked her to strip during a casting call for "Under Siege 2," then threatened her not to tell anyone. A spokesperson for Seagal denied McCarthy's allegations to The Daily Beast.

On Thursday, entertainment website The Wrap reported that Regina Simons accused the actor of raping her in 1993 while they were filming "On Deadly Ground." Simons had just turned 18 before the alleged incident.

In November, de Rossi claimed Seagal unzipped his pants while the two were rehearsing in a private audition. "He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants," de Rossi tweeted. "I ran out and called my agent."