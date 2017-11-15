Steve Bannon will continue to support Roy Moore

After consulting with those close to him, Steve Bannon has decided he'll continue supporting embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, CBS News' Steve Chaggaris reports, according to a source close to Bannon.

Bannon said late last week that "I will put him in a grave myself" if he were to find that Moore lied to him about the accusations leveled against him in a Washington Post article, the Daily Beast reported Tuesday. There has been no public reaction by Bannon to a press conference Monday held by a fifth woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old.

The former top White House strategist is traveling overseas and is expected to be back in the U.S. at the end of the week.