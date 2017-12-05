Steve Bannon campaigns for Roy Moore in Alabama

Former chief Trump strategist Steve Bannon is in Alabama campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore Tuesday night, after President Trump's full-throated endorsement of the former judge accused of sexually touching minors on Monday.

Bannon and Moore are stumping in Fairhope, Alabama, one week out from the Dec. 12 special election. After Mr. Trump's endorsement, the Republican National Committee (RNC) — which had suspended it's financial support for Moore — resumed that support. Moore faces off against Democrat Doug Jones. According to a CBS News poll released Sunday, Moore leads Jones 49 percent to 43 percent among likely voters in Alabama.