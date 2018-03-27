Stephon Clark's brother interrupts Sacramento City Council meeting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The brother of Stephon Clark, who was killed earlier this month by police, interrupted a forum for the community to discuss the shooting that has rocked Sacramento for the last week. CBS Sacramento reports that Stevonte Clark marched into the Sacramento City Council chambers Tuesday about 15 minutes into the community forum.

The station writes that Stevonte promptly took a seat on the dais in front of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

He then began encouraging those in the chamber to chant "Stephon Clark" and rallied them to say it louder and louder.

You can watch Stevonte in the video below (viewer discretion is advised):

The Sacramento City Council moved most of its regularly scheduled meeting to an earlier time to free up the evening for a community discussion about the death of Stephon Clark.

Some of the protesters split off from City Hall and marched down to the Golden 1 Center, where video showed them interfering with the metal detectors and preventing fans from entering the stadium ahead of the Sacramento Kings game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings continued with the game as scheduled, with many fans left outside of the matchup of two of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Fans who were left outside will be issued a refund.

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers in his grandmother's backyard on March 18. Helicopter video and body camera video from the scene of the shooting showed officers pursuing Clark, then opening fire. Before firing shots, one of the officers immediately yelled "gun!" and opened fire five seconds later. They fired an estimated 20 rounds at Clark.

Sacramento Police initially said that "gun" that the officers in the video reported seeing was a "toolbar" but no gun or "toolbar" was found at the scene, just Clark's cellphone.

Ahead of the City Council meeting, protesters gathered outside to chant and lend their support by displaying signs, some which read #Justice4Stephon.