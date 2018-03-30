Stephon Clark independent autopsy results being released

SACRAMENTO -- The family of Stephon Clark are holding a press conference at Southside Christian Center on Friday to release the findings of an independent autopsy.

Clark was unarmed when two officers killed him on March 18. Hundreds attended the 22-year-old's funeral on Thursday and protesters again took to the streets. Meanwhile, community leaders continue to call for peace and reconciliation following Thursday's services, when Clark was laid to rest.

Lawyers for the family of Stephon Clark told CBS News they plan to file a federal lawsuit as soon as Friday over his death in a police shooting.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, will on Friday release results of the independent autopsy.

The autopsy was done this week by former San Joaquin County forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu. The Sacramento County coroner has not released details of its autopsy.

Omalu said he found a total of eight gunshot wounds on Clark's body. Six of the bullets entered in his back, Omalu said.

The seventh gunshot wound was slightly to the side of his body but towards the back, according to Omalu.

"You can reasonably conclude he received seven gunshot wounds from his back," Omalu said.

He was also shot in the neck and thigh, Omalu said.

Each one of the bullets could have been fatal, Omalu said.

Clark received injuries to his aorta and suffered "massive bleeding," Omalu said. The bullets struck his lungs and vertebrae, Omalu said.

He said his findings indicate Clark was not facing the officers when he was shot.