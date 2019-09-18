Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween

A company is offering $1,300 to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King's classic novels before Halloween comes around. USDish launched the spooky competition online ahead of the release of "It: Chapter 2" and "Doctor Sleep."

According to its website, USDish is looking for a specific type of candidate for "the scariest social experiment of the season.""This job is not for the faint of heart, but it could be for you. The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track their experience," USDish wrote.

The winner has to track "everything" about the challenge, including heart rate, jump scares, viewing partner and even your sleeping pattern. The movies you have to watch include: "Carrie," "Children of the Corn," "Christine," "Creepshow," "Cujo," "Dreamcatcher," "It," "The Mist," "Pet Sematary," "Salem's Lot," "The Shining" and "Thinner and Misery." For some, the viewer has the option of watching the remake or the newer version as part of the list.

USDish will provide a Fitbit, a movie theater gift card and a survival kit that comes with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and some Stephen King paraphernalia.

The only requirements to apply are that they need to be over the age of 18 and a U.S. citizen or resident. The application ends on October 15.

"It: Chapter 2" is already out in theaters and "Doctor Sleep" will be released on November 8.