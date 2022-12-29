NYC man allegedly told his 3 kids to "keep your seat belt on" before running over wife with SUV and stabbing her

Husband accused of running over, stabbing wife in Queens Husband accused of running over, stabbing wife in Queens 00:32

A New York City man accused by police of striking his estranged wife with an SUV and then stabbing her as their three children watched was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other crimes.

Stephen Giraldo, 36, also was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment in the incidents early Tuesday morning, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

"The brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim's three young children, stirs heartbreak and outrage in all of us," Katz said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left for Giraldo's lawyer, Mary Beth Anderson.

Katz said Sophia Giraldo, 41, suffered severe neurological injuries, a broken leg and a punctured liver. She is being treated at a hospital.

Local media reported she filed for divorce earlier this year, described herself as a domestic violence survivor on Instagram and hosts a podcast in which she talked about her marriage problems.

Authorities said Stephen Giraldo was in a parked SUV and told the children, ages 6, 9 and 11, to "keep your seat belt on" before hitting the accelerator and striking Sophia Giraldo as she walked in front of the vehicle. It was parked in front of her Queens home.

After the SUV rolled onto its side, Stephen Giraldo allegedly crawled out a window and stabbed his wife with a knife, Katz said.

Neighbors were left shocked, especially knowing children were involved.

"It's horrible. It's a horrible story," one neighbor told CBS New York. "I hope everything is going to be fine with them."

"There have been numerous incidents with violence and crimes, and it's very disturbing. It didn't use to be like this, very safe," neighbor John Lubera said.

A judge ordered Stephen Giraldo to be held without bail. He's due back in court Jan. 12.