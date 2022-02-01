House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says he tested positive for COVID-19

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the representative tweeted Tuesday afternoon. He added that he is vaccinated and boosted.

The 82-year-old from Maryland said he will work from home this week and use proxy voting.

This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/ef9mMRZ8hc — Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) February 1, 2022

His announcement came just days after fellow lawmaker Mitt Romney said he tested positive for the virus. Virginia Senator Mark Warner, Arizona Representative Raúl Grijalva and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have also announced positive test results in recent weeks.

While being vaccinated significantly lowers the chances of contracting COVID-19, breakthrough infections are still common, according to the CDC. Research has shown that vaccines significantly lower a person's chances of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

Victoria Albert and Caroline Linton contributed reporting.