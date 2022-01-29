Mitt Romney says he tested positive for COVID-19

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement Friday night. The 74-year-old Republican, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted, is asymptomatic.

The statement said Romney will isolate and work remotely until he is cleared to return. His wife, who is also fully vaccinated and boosted, has so far tested negative.

Romney joins dozens of other members of Congress who have tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated. In recent weeks, lawmakers including Virginia Senator Mark Warner and Arizona Representative Raúl Grijalva have announced positive test results.

While being vaccinated significantly lowers the chances of contracting COVID-19, breakthrough infections are still common, according to the CDC. But research has shown that the vaccine significantly lowers a person's chances of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

Senator Mitt Romney talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on October 06, 2021, in Washington, DC. Getty Images