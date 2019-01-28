Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address next week. She sent him a letter, posted on Twitter by her spokesman, Drew Hammill, that read, "In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th. Therefore, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber."

Last week, before the partial government shutdown ended, Mr. Trump had acceded to Pelosi's request that he reschedule the speech until after the government was open again. This was more than a request, however -- Pelosi said that she would not allow a vote on a concurrent resolution authorizing him to make the address in the House chamber.

The White House is reviewing Pelosi's letter and invitation.

Rebecca Kaplan and Fin Gomez contributed to this report.