State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, 1 suspect in custody police say State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, 1 suspect in custody police say 00:05

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas is being evacuated after a reported shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Reports of the shooting came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Details are limited as the situation is active; however, police say one suspect is in custody. DPD asks everyone to avoid the area.

The State Fair also issued an Emergency Order alerting to the evacuation.

SFT Safety Alert: This is a State Fair Emergency Order. @dallaspd is investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WiWRPhy8Hb — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 15, 2023

In late September, DPD announced new safety measures at the fair this year that included every fair-goer having to walk through a weapons detection system and bag searches.

Two random acts of violence in the Fair Park area left two people dead in the days before the fair opened.