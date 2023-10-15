State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, 1 suspect in custody police say
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas is being evacuated after a reported shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Reports of the shooting came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Details are limited as the situation is active; however, police say one suspect is in custody. DPD asks everyone to avoid the area.
The State Fair also issued an Emergency Order alerting to the evacuation.
In late September, DPD announced new safety measures at the fair this year that included every fair-goer having to walk through a weapons detection system and bag searches.
Two random acts of violence in the Fair Park area left two people dead in the days before the fair opened.
