By Michelle Miller CBS News April 16, 2018, 6:39 PM

Starbucks protests continue in Philadelphia while CEO performs damage control

The CEO of Starbucks is in Philadelphia Monday night performing major damage control. The coffee chain is facing protests and boycott threats after two black men were arrested for not making a purchase and refusing to leave the store.

Activists upset over Thursday's incident protested inside the coffee chain Monday morning, and outside in the afternoon -- calling it a clear case of racial profiling
 
Shared millions of times on social media, the video shows two black men handcuffed and arrested for sitting at Starbucks without buying anything. They claim they were there for a business meeting, and were waiting for someone. 

Starbucks says the employee who initially complained to police is no longer "at that store."

CEO Kevin Johnson apologized and traveled to Philadelphia where he plans to meet the two men.
 
"What happened and the way that incident escalated and the outcome was nothing but reprehensible and I'm sorry," Johnson said.  
 
"None of the white customers were asked to leave, and they were there a lot longer than those young men," said attorney Stewart Cohen, who represents the two men. "Even if the charges get expunged or relieved, it does follow you for the rest of your life." 

"Starbucks is an example and an indicator of what is happening all across the city of Philadelphia and across the country, frankly" said Philadelphia City Councilwoman Helen Gym.

A video surfaced on Twitter Monday that was shot in January showing police in Los Angeles confronting a black man who was denied access to a Starbucks bathroom after a white man was given the code. Neither had bought anything from the chain.

Before they step forward to speak, the yet-to-be-identified men arrested in Philadelphia want to see change in the way Starbucks handles people like them. In the meantime, police commissioner Richard Ross continues to stand by the actions of his officers.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Michelle Miller

    Michelle Miller is an award-winning CBS News correspondent based in New York, reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. Her work regularly appears on the "CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley", "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Sunday Morning with Charles Osgood". She joined CBS News in 2004.

More Evening News

Popular