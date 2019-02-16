Set photo revealed after “Star Wars: Episode IX” wraps filming

The Skywalker saga is ending. "Star Wars: Episode IX" director JJ Abrams and cast member John Boyega shared a heartfelt new photo from the set of the highly anticipated film — leaving fans both impatient and emotional. The film is the final in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy, following "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi."

Abrams announced an end to principal photography Friday on the still-untitled final episode of the trilogy. The image features actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac hugging each other in costume on a desert set. "There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast," Abrams tweeted. "I'm forever indebted to you all."

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

Boyega joined in on the emotional moment. "It really has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people," he tweeted. "JJ thank you for making my dreams come true."

The image doesn't provide many spoilers for the film, but fans are already picking up on small details. The stars are embracing in a desert environment, which could possibly be Jakku — where Rey is from and where she first met Finn — or Tatooine, Luke Skywalker's home planet, which hasn't yet appeared in the trilogy. Poe isn't wearing his typical Resistance uniform, instead rocking an outfit that seems to confirm he is the one piloting the Millennium Falcon in a prior Abrams tweet. And Rey seems to have been reunited with her signature staff from "The Force Awakens."

"Star Wars" fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement for the new film, and their sadness for the end of an era. Of course, some fans are hoping to spot a surprise appearance from Mark Hamill — who played Luke Skywalker — somewhere in the background.

Wondering how many fans are currently blowing up this photo and studying the folks in the background, hoping one of those fuzzy images turns out to be @HamillHimself ... #StarWars #EpisodeIX #LukeLives https://t.co/pO38pxhduv — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) February 15, 2019

Many noted the similarities between the photo and a cast photo from the original trilogy featuring Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford.

Mostly, the photo left fans with plenty of questions, many of which won't be answered until the film's release in December 2019.

Four things: 1. We have no idea WHEN in the film this scene takes place. Films are rarely shot in order. 2. REY HAS A STAFF AGAIN?! 3. I love their costumes. 4. OMG OSCAR HAPPY CRYING. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) February 15, 2019