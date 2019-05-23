Jim and Pam from "The Office" are feuding on Twitter over their Stanley Cup Final teams

Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly of "The Office" may be one of television's most iconic couples, but the actors who play them agree on everything — especially when it comes to hockey teams. The actors who played the beloved pair, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, got into a Twitter "feud" this week over their picks to win the Stanley Cup this year.

The rivalry was sparked after user @veleno tweeted out a screen grab from a video posted in early May of Fischer by the St. Louis Blues' official account. In the clip, the St. Louis native, is seen cheering on her team before a playoff game— which they later won. The account also tweeted a 2013 image of Boston-born Krasinski wearing a Boston Bruins jersey beside it, with the caption "STANLEY CUP FINAL" and their handles.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will face off on May 27th for the first of the Stanley Cup Final matches.

The image caught the attention of both actors, who each retweeted the photo. Krasinski started the rivalry Tuesday night, with a simple, "Uh-oh ..." Fischer playfully followed suit early Wednesday morning, writing, "Oh boy ...."

Fans and media outlets quickly caught on to the rivalry, with many posting puns from the NBC sitcom they starred in for nearly ten years. NBC Sports' Matt Ziance tweeted, "Who will win Stanley's Cup?" with an image of character Stanley Hudson from the series. "Bruins. Blues. Battlestar Galactica," ESPN wrote on Twitter, riffing on a famous quote from the show.

Chili's, the restaurant where Pam was famously banned after getting too drunk during the second season episode "The Dundies," even joined in on the action. "You know, you guys are welcome to second drink any time throughout the series if you'd like. @jennafischer," tweeted the chain to Krasinski's post.

While only one team can win the Stanley Cup this year, Krasinski and Fischer arguably won over the internet weeks before the Final.