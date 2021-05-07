Stacey Abrams on her ambition to run someday for president

Stacey Abrams, an author and politician, says her ambition is to someday run for president, in an interview with Erin Moriarty for "CBS Sunday Morning" to be broadcast May 9.

In 2007, Abrams won a seat as a Democrat in the Georgia Assembly. Then in 2018, she ran for governor and lost to Republican Brian Kemp by just two percentage points. Since then, she's been a national figure and often mentioned for higher office – including a run for the White House.

Stacey Abrams with correspondent Erin Moriarty. CBS News

"Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely," she told Moriarty. "And even more importantly, when someone asks me if that's my ambition, I have a responsibility to say 'Yes,' for every young woman, every person of color, who sees me and decides what they're capable of based on what I think I am capable of. … It's about, you cannot have those things you refuse to dream of."

For now, Abrams is focused on being a voting rights activist, and – though it's less well-known – an author. Her new novel, "While Justice Sleeps," is out next week. Abrams talks with Moriarty of "48 Hours" about her writing, her childhood, her experience with racial injustice, and what can be done to make voting fair for everyone.

"When you have never spent more than seven minutes in line, it is nearly impossible to imagine that there are poor Black people who stand in line for eight hours, miss an entire day's wages, risk losing their jobs simply to cast a ballot in an election that may or may not have any benefit in their lives," Abrams said.

Watch a preview clip from Erin Moriarty's interview with Stacey Abrams:

.@staceyabrams says GA's new election law implies support for Capitol rioters.

"I wouldn't say that every person who voted for it thought about it that deeply... [But] when you strip away the hyperbole and the pretense... absolutely that's what's being said."

Watch Sunday 9am ET pic.twitter.com/qAdVjxYi4i — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 7, 2021

Abrams also opens up about her personal life and trying to find balance with all of her other projects.

