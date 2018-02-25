Sridevi, legendary Bollywood actress, dead at 54

Sridevi Kapoor, the Bollywood superstar simply known as Sridevi, died Saturday, BBC News reports. The 54-year-old actress died of cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending a wedding ceremony.

The actress, known by one name, was described as the first female superstar in India's male-dominated film industry. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor speaking to the Indian Express online confirmed she died Saturday in Dubai due to cardiac arrest.

Sridevi kicked off her acting career when she was just 4 years old, working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before taking projects in Hindi. Sridevi won five Filmfare Awards during her career.

In 2013, the Indian government awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor.