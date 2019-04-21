At least 6 blasts, including several at churches, rock Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- At least six explosions were recorded at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. A hospital spokesman told the Associated Press at least 30 were dead and 283 were wounded.

The cause of the attacks are unclear. A security official said they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by a suicide bomber.

The first blast ripped through St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity, said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. He said a number of injured were carried in ambulances.

A second explosion was reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo. The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page.

Sri Lankan security officials said they were checking for details. Police immediately rushed to both areas and sealed off the churches.

The blasts have been reported at churches in Kochchikade, Katuwapitiya and Batticaloa.

Three separate explosions have also been reported at the Shangri La, the Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels, all in central Colombo.