How to protect data when using health apps

Apps are being used for everything from tracking your diet to your daily steps and even your pregnancy. But that health-related data might not be as safe as you expect. Recent research published in BMJ, the British Medical Journal, found 79 percent of the top medication-related mobile apps shared user data in ways that may compromise sensitive information. Wired senior writer Issie Lapowsky joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the latest research.