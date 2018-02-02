Spice Girls reunite for "Girl Power" meeting

Six years after the Spice Girls joined forces for the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London, the '90s girl group came together again on Friday for their first known reunion since then to talk about potential projects in the future. Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell met at Halliwell's house with their manager, Simon Fuller, reports ET.

Chisholm confirmed to BBC Radio 2 that the women were "talking about opportunities and ideas" for the group's future, though she added, "There's no big announcement, but it's just great to be back in Spice World and to see the reaction," NME reports.

Most of the members posted a group photo. Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, wrote, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting," and used the hashtags "#girlpower" and "#friendshipneverends," a reference to the Spice Girls' song "Wannabe."

Brown, also known as Mel B., posted the same photo, "These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember 'friendship never ever ends'!!!! Boom."

Halliwell, who went by Ginger Spice during the band's era, wrote that it was lovely to see her fellow Spice Girls.

Most cryptically, Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, wrote on Instagram, "the future is looking spicy!" perhaps indicating that the Spice Girls might work together again in the future.

Last January, Beckham and Chisholm rang in 2017 together by throwing back to 1996 when they performed "2 Become 1" at a New Year's Eve party.

Chisholm was singing the Spice Girls hit at a party in the Maldives when Beckham joined her onstage. The two sang arm-in-arm, and Chisholm posted a photo from the mini-reunion and wrote, "Candle light and soul forever ❤ A wonderful start to 2017 xxx."