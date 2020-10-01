Spend a night as the "mayor" of Hell, just in time for Halloween

Most people spend their lives trying to stay out of Hell, but Airbnb is offering a chance for ghouls and goblins to become the "mayor" — of Hell, Michigan, that is. The community's self-proclaimed "mayor," John Colone, is offering up his title and his spooky lair in October, just in time for Halloween.

The title is purely ceremonial, as Hell is an unincorporated community. It is technically part of Putnam Township in Livingston County. In fact, for those who aren't able to book a stay, they can still sign up to be "mayor" of Hell," for a price, on the community's official website.

"I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season," said Colone, according to a press release from Airbnb. "And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth—we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"

Lucky guests may find that the "Mayor's Lair" is a bit cozier than expected. The accommodations feature a queen bed, gothic sitting area, fire pit, outdoor movie screen and even pumpkins to carve up. Up to two guests are permitted, according to the listing on Airbnb.

The frightful stay is listed for a Halloween-themed price of just $31 a night, plus taxes and fees.

The "mayor's" home comes equipped with a fire pit and plenty of pumpkins to carve. Airbnb

While the underworld isn't known as the safest place in the afterlife, the press release states Colone's "top priority" will be visitors' safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Only Michigan residents are permitted to book a stay at the lair, and visitors staying together must come from the same household to "minimize risk," according to the release.

The accommodations will be cleaned before visitors' arrival in accordance with Airbnb's Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, the release emphasized. The release also states that Colone has taken the Pure Michigan Pledge, which is "a commitment to maintain disinfecting and social distancing protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Interested Michigan residents can request to book a stay at the devilish location beginning October 14 at 12 p.m. ET on Airbnb. The lair will be available for just three individual, one-night stays on October 18, 21 and 24.

The "Mayor's Lair" features striking decor. Airbnb

Future "mayors" will have plenty to see in the tiny community of Hell, located in southeast Michigan about 20 miles northwest of Ann Arbor. It features year-round Halloween decor and plenty of diabolical fun, according to the state's tourism website.

Travelers can visit the Hell Hole Diner for some homemade eats, the Hell Saloon for devilish drinks and the creamatory for an ice cream sundae. Creepy couples can even "lock" their love on the locks of love bridge and toss the key into Hell Creek River, according to the community's website.