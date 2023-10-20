House speaker vote: These Republicans voted against Jim Jordan on the third ballot

Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, has lost enough Republicans in the third House speaker ballot to ensure another round of voting will be required, if none of the holdouts who have voted against Jordan change their minds before the end of the roll-call vote.

Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, voted for Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, of North Carolina. Rep. Vern Buchanan, of Florida, voted for Rep. Byron Donalds, of Florida. Rep. Ken Buck, of Colorado, voted for Rep. Tom Emmer, of Minnesota. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRamer, voted for McHenry. Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, of New York, voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana. Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Texas, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, of California. Rep. Drew Ferguson, of Georgia, voted for Scalise. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, voted for McHenry. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, of Florida, voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California. Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. John James, of Michigan, voted for Donalds. Rep. Thomas Kean, of New Jersey, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Mike Kelly, of California, voted for Scalise. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McHenry. Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McHenry. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Iowa, voted for McHenry. Rep. Marcus Molinaro, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise. Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise. Rep. Pete Stauber, of Minnesota, voted for Rep. Bruce Westerman, of Arkansas.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, of New Jersey, is absent.