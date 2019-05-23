SpaceX pins high hopes on Starlink internet satellites

SpaceX geared up Thursday for another attempt to launch the first 60 of the company's Starlink internet relay satellites. The nighttime launch window comes a week after standing down due to high winds and then again to carry out a software update and additional checks "to maximize mission success."

The Falcon 9 rocket, with the Starlink satellites packed into its nose cone fairing, was scheduled for liftoff from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 10:30 p.m. EDT, the opening of a 90-minute window. Forecasters predicted a 90 percent chance of acceptable weather.

While boosting the satellite into orbit was the primary goal of the mission, SpaceX planned to recover the rocket's twice-flown first stage with landing on an off-shore droneship, the "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Cape Canaveral.

The droneship was required because the 60-satellite payload, tipping the scales at some 30,000 pounds, marked the heaviest ever launched by a Falcon 9, and the rocket was not expected to have enough left-over propellant to fly back to Cape Canaveral after boosting the cargo out of the lower atmosphere.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink internet relay satellites stands poised for launch at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Credit: SpaceX SpaceX

SpaceX won regulatory approval to launch nearly 12,000 Starlink broadband relay stations in multiple orbital planes. Equipped with high-speed satellite-to-satellite communications links, the eventual network is designed to seamlessly hand off internet traffic as required to provide uninterrupted access.

SpaceX founder and chief designer Elon Musk told reporters before the first launch try last week that the company "does not need anywhere near 10,000 satellites to be effective."

Another six launches of 60 or so Starlink satellites each will provide a "useful" network and another six launches after that will provide minimal global coverage. Musk said SpaceX will continue to expand the network after that to provide more complete coverage and to keep up with bandwidth demand.

"We'll start selling service initially around the 400th satellite launch and then make sure our production and launch of satellites stays ahead of user demand," he said.

The first 60 satellites do not include the cross links needed for the fastest data transmission and Musk warned that the sheer complexity of the system raised the possibility of initial problems.

"There is a lot of new technology here, and it's possible that some of these satellites may not work and, in fact, a small possibility that all the satellites will not work," he said. "We don't want to count anything until it's hatched, but these are, I think, a great design, and we've done everything we can to maximize the probability of success."

An initial attempt to launch the Starlink satellites on May 15 was called off due to high winds aloft. SpaceX recycled for another attempt the next day, but ended up standing down "to update satellite software and triple-check everything again," the company announced in a tweet. "Always want to do everything we can on the ground to maximize mission success."

No other details were provided.