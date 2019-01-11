Watch live: SpaceX launch today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch today from complex 4-East at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Launch is scheduled for 10:31:33 a.m. EDT.

This is an "instantaneous" launch window. This means the rocket must take off on time or the flight will have to be moved to Saturday, the next available window.

The Falcon 9 will be carrying a payload of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites. This is the eighth and final set of satellites in a series of 75 that have been deployed.

Falcon 9 and 10 Iridium NEXT satellites vertical on SpaceX’s California launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Tomorrow’s instantaneous launch window is at 7:31 a.m. PST, 15:31 UTC → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/z3fv7j11xH — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 11, 2019

SpaceX will once again attempt to recover the previously flown first stage with a landing on the off-shore drone ship "Just Read The Instructions" about seven minutes after liftoff. This will be the company's first landing attempt since a stage launched Dec. 5 malfunctioned and "landed" in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Canaveral. Overall, SpaceX has recovered 32 rocket stages since December 2015.