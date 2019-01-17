Steve Carell reunites with "The Office" creator for Netflix comedy "Space Force"

Steve Carell and "The Office" creator Greg Daniels are teaming up for a new Netflix series based on President Trump's idea for a sixth branch of the military, dubbed "Space Force." When Mr. Trump announced the idea in June 2018, he said, "It is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space."

Carell will star in and executive produce the series, described as a workplace comedy about the people in charge of creating the Space Force, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Carell is expected to earn $1 million per episode for the show, topping the previous overall record for talent currently held by CBS' "The Big Band Theory." A release date has not yet been announced.

Netflix released a teaser for the show Wednesday, offering a few details on what to expect from "Space Force": "The goal of the new branch is to 'defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks'…or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out."