Meet the inductees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The 2025 inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame have been announced, honoring some of the most influential figures in music history. This year's class includes legendary acts such as The Doobie Brothers, George Clinton, and The Beach Boys' Mike Love, as well as hitmakers like Ashley Gorley and Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins.

The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers came out of San Jose, California in the 1970s and have built up a dedicated following in that five decades. The band became known for its dual sound – first with the guitar-driven lineup of Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons, and later the soulful sound with Michael McDonald. Their hits like "Black Water," "Long Train Runnin'" and "What a Fool Believes" have made a lasting impact on music and earned them a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

As Pete Townshend of The Who said, "Their songs seem to just pop out of the radio speakers and grab at you."

George Clinton

George Clinton is considered one of the pioneers of funk, lifting the genre to international audiences and respectability in the industry. Clinton, with his innovative work with bands like Parliament-Funkadelic, played a key role in shaping the sound of hip-hop and creating enduring dance floor anthems. Hits like "Give Up the Funk" and "Flashlight" earned him a reputation as a master of funk, and he once declared that his music was "the DNA for hip-hop."

Ashley Gorley

Ashley Gorley's songwriting has contributed to 80 No. 1 hits and nearly 500 overall releases, including "I Had Some Help," by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen, "Play It Again" by Luke Bryan and "You're Gonna Miss This" by Trace Adkins. Raised in Kentucky, Gorley moved to Nashville to pursue his dream, and his hard work has paid off, making him one of the most successful songwriters in country music today. Gorley was named the Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter of the Decade for 2010-19 and the 2023 Songwriter of the Year by both Variety and the Academy of Country Music.

Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins

Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, known for his work with pop superstars like Destiny's Child, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson, is being inducted for his groundbreaking contributions to R&B and pop. He began his career at just 15, and went on the pen hits like "Say My Name," "It's Not Right But It's Okay," "Telephone," Deja Vu," and "The Boy Is Mine." Jerkins is celebrated for his innovative production and has become a sought-after figure in the music industry.

Tony Macaulay

Tony Macaulay, a British producer and songwriter, is being honored for his work in the 1960s and '70s. Macaulay is behind hits like "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations and "Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" by Edison Lighthouse. He also wrote for artists like The Fifth Dimension and David Soul. His songs were also recorded by prolific artists like Elvis Presley, Donna Summer, Sonny and Cher, Bon Jovi, and Olivia Newton John.

In addition to his traditional songwriting credits, Macaulay holds the rare title of Composer to Her Majesty the Queen. He was commissioned to write a piece to celebrate the monarch's sixtieth birthday. In 1986, it was performed by six thousand children at Buckingham Palace, in the biggest rehearsed musical event in history.

Mike Love

As a member of the Beach Boys, Mike Love already has a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Now, he's joining the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his role in crafting the iconic surf sound of the '60s. Along with his cousins, Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson, The Beach Boys blew up well beyond the West Coast, with hits like "I Get Around," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Kokomo," and "California Girls."

