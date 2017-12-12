CBS/AP December 12, 2017, 4:35 PM

"Son of Sam" serial killer hospitalized for reported heart ailment

David Berkowitz copy from 1968 James M. Kieran J.H.S. yearbook. August 12, 1977.

New York Post Archives via Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The "Son of Sam" serial killer who terrorized New York City 40 years ago is in the hospital. New York state prison officials said Tuesday that 64-year-old David Berkowitz was transferred to a hospital from the upstate maximum-security prison where he is serving a life sentence.

Officials would not comment on why he was in the hospital, but the New York Post and the Times-Union of Albany reported that he was transferred to undergo heart surgery. 

Berkowitz, who called himself "Son of Sam," set the city on edge with late-night shootings that killed six people and wounded seven. He primarily targeted young women sitting in cars before his arrest on Aug. 10, 1977.

Berkowitz now says he is a born-again Christian and is "very sorry for what happened."

Last August, in his first major TV interview in a decade, Berkowitz told CBS News correspondent Maurice DuBois, "I was just very lost and confused. There was a battle going on inside me."

He described the killing spree as "a break from reality" and said, "I thought I was doing something to appease the devil. I'm sorry for it."

