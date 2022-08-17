Solange Knowles composing music for New York City Ballet

Solange Knowles is composing an original piece for the New York City Ballet, the singer announced on Tuesday. She said the piece will accompany choreography by Gianna Reisen — who, at 18 years old, became the youngest person ever to choreograph for the ballet in 2017, according to Playbill.

🖤very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble 🖤



Shows : October 1, 8, 11, 16

May 2, 11, 13, 17, 18th at Lincoln Center pic.twitter.com/F0TvxzObDX — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 16, 2022

The composition will debut at the ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center. The event will be chaired by Laverne Cox and Andy Cohen, among others, and will honor actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who serves as the ballet's vice chair.

The piece will also be performed at four shows in October and five in May.

"The score is composed for a chamber ensemble that will be made up of some of Solange's musical collaborators and members of the City Ballet orchestra," according to the New York Times.

According to Knowles' mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, it will be the third composition by a woman, and the first by a Black woman, since the ballet was founded in 1948.

"I am beyond proud of Solange," Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram Monday. "She is always kicking down doors and opening doors for other artists of color."

Over the course of her decades-long career in the music industry, Knowles has released four solo studio albums. Her first studio album came out when she was just 16 years old, and her first Top 10 album, "Sol-Angel and The Hadley St. Dreams," followed six years later, according to the Grammy Awards website. Her 2016 album, "A Seat at the Table," was No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album's lead single, "Cranes in the Sky," won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance. It was Knowles' first Grammy nomination and first win.