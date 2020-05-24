"No covid concerns": Social media video shows Lake of the Ozarks packed for Memorial Day weekend

Vacationers packed Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend, ignoring guidance to maintain 6 feet of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. CBS Dallas/Fort Worth anchor Scott Pasmore posted footage of festivities showing people flooding a pool without mask.

Pasmore captioned the video, "No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks."

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

Additional videos from Snapchat Map shows similar scenes playing out at bars and recreation areas around Lake of the Ozarks. Many places appeared crowded and showed patrons without masks or at least 6 feet apart.

This is a video from Snapchat maps in the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday pic.twitter.com/hSczsbPjnU — Bryce Derrickson (@BruceyD17) May 24, 2020

Missouri's stay at home order expired earlier this month, though state health director Dr. Randall Williams ordered statewide social distancing until at least the end of May. CBS News has reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

Missouri has reported at least 11,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths.