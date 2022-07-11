Soccer player in critical condition after brawl over referee's call during game in Oxnard

A soccer player is in critical condition after a brawl broke out over a referee's call during an adult soccer game Sunday in Oxnard.

Police offers were sent to Oxnard High School, 3400 West Gonzales Road, to check on the report of a large fight on the soccer field at about 11 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the officers found 29-year-old Misael Sanchez unresponsive and not breathing. Sanchez was taken to Ventura County Medical Center and remains in critical condition on Monday, police said.

Sanchez was one of the players on the field when a fight broke out between the two teams over a disagreement with a referee's decision. Police say Sanchez was assaulted by multiple people.

Witnesses identified one of Sanchez's attackers as 46-year-old Berlin Jose Melgara, who police say tried to leave but was detained and arrested for assault. But police are trying to talk to more witnesses to the melee, and any video that was captured of game and subsequent fight.

Anyone with information about the game or the brawl can contact Oxnard police Detective Casey Everhart at (805) 486-6228 or via email at carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org.