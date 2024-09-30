We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While inflation has steadily declined over the last year and, now, interest rates have started to be reduced, the economic burdens millions of Americans have felt in recent years are still lingering. The average American owes approximately $8,000 in credit card debt currently and, overall, the total credit card debt nationwide now sits at approximately $1.4 trillion. That's a lot of money to pay back and it won't be repaid overnight, either.

Fortunately, if you're one of those borrowers stuck with credit card or other high-interest debt right now, there are options to pursue to help you dig out. Debt relief companies offer varied services from debt consolidation loans (in which you can consolidate your debt into one, preferably lower-rate loan) to debt management programs to credit card debt forgiveness. To position yourself for success, however, you'll need to start taking action soon. And with the aforementioned statistics in mind, this October could be the time to act. Below, we'll detail three smart debt relief moves to make now.

3 smart debt relief moves to make for October

While each borrower's financial situation and overall debt severity are different, there are some broadly applicable debt relief moves to make for the upcoming month. Here are three:

Review your options

As noted, there are multiple debt relief options to choose from ranging from moderate help to more severe assistance like bankruptcy. The best one for you will depend on factors like how much you owe, your current ability to pay and your credit score.

If you've already stopped paying your debt or are delinquent, you may need more help than if you have large but still manageable debt obligations. So review your options carefully and consider speaking to a debt relief specialist who can better help determine your most appropriate course of action.

Stop waiting

Choosing the right debt relief option for your unique situation is just one step. The rest, however, will take time to implement and it could be months, if not years, to accomplish your goal. Credit card debt forgiveness, for example, can take two to four years to complete and even then you won't have your full debt forgiven (it's usually capped between 30% and 50% of what you owe).

Waiting around, then, for the perfect relief option or for interest rates to fall could be detrimental to your financial well-being. Instead, consider acting aggressively once you've determined your best option.

Boost your credit score

If you're currently in debt you may have already damaged your credit score. But if you have the means to improve it, you should make every effort to do so. This means securing a copy of your credit report to review for any errors or inaccuracies that could be damaging your score. It also means refraining from adding to your existing debts and making payments on time.

Remember that select debt relief options, like debt consolidation loans, will only be beneficial if you can secure a lower rate than what you already have elsewhere. To get that lower rate, then, become a qualified borrow and start working now to boost your credit score. It'll pay dividends if you pursue select debt relief options.

The bottom line

If you're stuck in debt then consider using the start of a new month as a fresh start. To truly regain your financial freedom, however, you'll want to carefully analyze each potential debt relief option available now to best determine which aligns with your financial needs. Once you do, consider acting quickly as delays will only lead to compounded interest on your existing debt. And make sure to do all you can to boost your credit score in the interim, both to position yourself for better rates on products like debt consolidation loans but also as part of the overall process of improving your financial standing. By making these smart debt relief moves this October, you can start digging out of debt and move toward improved, long-term economic health.