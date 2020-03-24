Sir Patrick Stewart announces free month of CBS All Access, just in time for "Star Trek: Picard" finale

"Star Trek" star Sir Patrick Stewart announced Tuesday that fans can watch "Star Trek: Picard," and other CBS shows, for free on CBS All Access until April 23. The free offer comes as millions of Americans are stuck at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ahead of the show's season finale on Twitter the actor wrote, "Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2."

Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. https://t.co/i2IfFQN3I8 It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSmtMxgrN8 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 24, 2020

Stewart has been keeping busy entertaining fans during the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, he shared a soothing video of himself reading a Shakespeare sonnet.

What is CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10. If you don't have CBS All Access already, you can try a free, one-week trial. CBS All Access is home to the new series "Star Trek: Discovery", a reboot of the "Twilight Zone" and other premium programming, including CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 livestreaming news service.

CBS All Access is part of ViacomCBS, which is also the parent company of CBS News.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy and free for one month for new customers. Go to the CBS All Access landing page for more details.