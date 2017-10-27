Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger: "I am transitioning"

Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger, who has written hits for artists like Shawn Mendes and One Direction, is transitioning. The 29-year-old shared the news on Instagram.

Geiger, whose hair has been growing, revealed the big news after a fan asked, "Tell us, why do you look different lately?"

Geiger's response was, "Okay…because u asked nicely… I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it's given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell y'all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee."

Geiger posted a screenshot of the interaction and captioned it with a woman emoji raising her hand and wrote, "hi."

The singer, who had a No. 8 Billboard Hot 200 single in 2006 called "Underage Thinking," thanked fans and friends in another post. The photo shows Geiger smiling, resting against a pillow. The caption reads, "Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends," with several heart emojis.