Olympic champion Simone Biles is out of team finals with apparent injury

Olympic champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after appearing to injure herself during the vault on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She exited the competition floor with the team doctor and later returned with her right leg wrapped.

Teammate Jordan Chiles has replaced Biles and Team USA will be forced to finish the rest of the team's final without her, potentially hurting their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

Simone Biles of Team United States stumbles upon landing after competing in vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. / Getty Images

On Monday, after a tough start in qualifiers, Biles shared on Instagram that the pressure of living up to her past performances has taken a toll on her mentally.

"It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles wrote on Monday. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I'm happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me!"

